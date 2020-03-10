A. Scott Letier Acquires 70,000 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Stock

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Director A. Scott Letier acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,971.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CNDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. 2,443,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,321. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $512.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Conduent from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Conduent by 153.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Conduent by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.