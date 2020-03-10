Aave (LEND) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Aave has a total market cap of $35.22 million and $418,961.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, Alterdice and Binance. During the last week, Aave has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00482430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $507.06 or 0.06398490 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00057432 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00031036 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00013468 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Gate.io, Bibox, Binance, Alterdice, ABCC and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.