Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 482.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.79. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

