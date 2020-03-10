Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Raised to GBX 1,188 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,134 ($14.92) to GBX 1,188 ($15.63) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Panmure Gordon cut Abcam to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,290 ($16.97) target price (down from GBX 1,370 ($18.02)) on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,305.60 ($17.17).

LON ABC opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40. Abcam has a one year low of GBX 1,058 ($13.92) and a one year high of GBX 1,523 ($20.03). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,304 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,264.68.

In related news, insider Jonathan Simon Milner sold 1,100,000 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,412 ($18.57), for a total value of £15,532,000 ($20,431,465.40).

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

