Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $18,427.18 and $2,344.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Absolute has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00938802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038764 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00023416 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00207134 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00073788 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 208.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official website is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

