Abyss Token (ABYSS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $325,576.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kyber Network, ZBG and YoBit. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $325,576.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00482134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $508.48 or 0.06378687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00056573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031027 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00012889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003753 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Kyber Network, ZBG, CoinBene, YoBit, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, Indodax, Ethfinex, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

