Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $799.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will post $799.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $795.52 million to $803.93 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

