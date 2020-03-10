ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 507,354 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $6,913,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 107,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 105,479 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $4,689,596.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACAD opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACAD shares. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

