Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Buy at Societe Generale

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACN. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.61.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $166.45. The company had a trading volume of 231,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $198.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a one year low of $160.10 and a one year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Accenture will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.