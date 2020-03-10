Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,208 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $164.11 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.10 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.58. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

