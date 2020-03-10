ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Raised by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,976,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,031 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.57% of ACI Worldwide worth $112,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.18. 110,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.43.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $399.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens lowered ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

