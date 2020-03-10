Actinium (ACM) Reaches Market Cap of $344,490.34

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market cap of $344,490.34 and $3,010.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00065026 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 18,847,450 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

