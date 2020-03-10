Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of ATVI opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

