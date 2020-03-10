AdEx (ADX) Hits Market Cap of $6.79 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00001005 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $83,503.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

