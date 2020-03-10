AdHive Hits 24-Hour Volume of $136.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. AdHive has a market capitalization of $124,627.05 and $136.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdHive token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, AdHive has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AdHive

AdHive is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV. The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

