Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Insider Acquires £26,462.70 in Stock

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, with a total value of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

ADM opened at GBX 2,126 ($27.97) on Tuesday. Admiral Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,989 ($26.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,255.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,168.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,542 ($33.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,160.90 ($28.43).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.