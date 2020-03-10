Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Issues Earnings Results

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%.

Aduro BioTech stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $259.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADRO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,703 shares of company stock worth $119,969. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

