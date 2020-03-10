AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Purchases $148,944.90 in Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Sharon Spurlin purchased 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $148,944.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,851.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASIX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 356,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,673. The firm has a market cap of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.93. AdvanSix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASIX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

