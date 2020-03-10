Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 10,918 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $88.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $86.26 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

