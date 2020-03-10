Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 27,955 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $11,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $160.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.52.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.