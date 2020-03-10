Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,826 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.48% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $11,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 399.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

