Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.72% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after buying an additional 51,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 309,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 191,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

