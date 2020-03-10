Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,223,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after acquiring an additional 219,627 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 703,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 347,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,473,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $177.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.30 and a fifty-two week high of $226.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.