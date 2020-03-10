Advisor Group Inc. Buys 29,462 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.69% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2,865.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,151 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.15.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

