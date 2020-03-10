Advisor Group Inc. Buys Shares of 144,064 Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 144,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Wharton Business Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.87. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $65.06.

