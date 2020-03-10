Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $182.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,766 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

