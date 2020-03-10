Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 57,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 692.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

NYSE:D opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

