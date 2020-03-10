Advisor Group Inc. Has $10.40 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of American Express by 295.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 332 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $98.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

