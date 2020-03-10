Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.25 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 2.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYU. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $115.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11.

