Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,744,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after purchasing an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after purchasing an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,026,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter.

VOE opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

