Advisor Group Inc. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,664 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 865.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 131,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $999,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.