Advisor Group Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,843,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,845 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,685,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,767,000 after purchasing an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,278,000 after purchasing an additional 825,466 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

