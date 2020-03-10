Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.18 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 805,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,220,000 after buying an additional 87,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average is $70.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.08.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.