Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,878,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

NYSE:TMO opened at $295.35 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.63 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $325.16 and its 200-day moving average is $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

