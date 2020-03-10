Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 169,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $161.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.32 and a 52-week high of $198.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.48.

