Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 130,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.