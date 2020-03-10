Advisor Group Inc. Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $9,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $29,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,136,224 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,350 shares of company stock worth $125,158,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.15. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

