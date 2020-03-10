Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,336 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 91,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

