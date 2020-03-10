Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 222.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $74.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

