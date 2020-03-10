Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.52 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

