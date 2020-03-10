Advisor Group Inc. Invests $10.18 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned 1.47% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,626,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,415,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,088,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,590,000.

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.20. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

