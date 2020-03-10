Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,849,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $54.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

