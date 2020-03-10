Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 11,757 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 459,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,063,000 after purchasing an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,778,000.

VFH stock opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

