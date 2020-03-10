Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,957 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $12,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.32. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.