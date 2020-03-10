Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 41,686 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 384,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 933,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 74,499 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

