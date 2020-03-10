Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2,028.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 5.10% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,217,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 63,923 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $57.48.

