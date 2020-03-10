Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

MDY opened at $297.31 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $295.35 and a 52 week high of $384.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $366.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

