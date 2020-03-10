Advisor Group Inc. Sells 10,764 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 1.78% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIGB. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,057,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,351,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of GIGB opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.80.

