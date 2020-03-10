Advisor Group Inc. Sells 17,937 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 54,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $146.28 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

