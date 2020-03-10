Advisor Group Inc. Sells 314,709 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS opened at $116.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $162.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.63.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

